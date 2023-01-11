1900 Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Provention Bio worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Stock Performance

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,775. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

Insider Activity at Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.88 million. Provention Bio had a negative net margin of 3,791.21% and a negative return on equity of 99.08%. Equities analysts expect that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Francisco Leon sold 187,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $1,918,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,573,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,138,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 198,049 shares of company stock worth $2,029,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.