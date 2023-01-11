1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 993 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.13. 7,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,634. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $249.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.19.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

