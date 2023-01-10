Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2023

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.