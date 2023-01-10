Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZYXI. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zynex from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Zynex alerts:

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $586.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.41. Zynex has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.25 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.35%. Research analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 38,126 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $407,185.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zynex by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 64,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 27,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.