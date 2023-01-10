Zimmer Biomet (ZBH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) in the last few weeks:

1/9/2023 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $141.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $125.00.

1/6/2023 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $144.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $130.00.

1/3/2023 – Zimmer Biomet was downgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/12/2022 – Zimmer Biomet had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $130.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/23/2022 – Zimmer Biomet was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

NYSE ZBH traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.05. 1,415,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

