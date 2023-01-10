XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.89.
XPeng Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of XPEV opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.86.
About XPeng
XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.
