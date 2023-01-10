XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. China Renaissance downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.50 to $11.30 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. HSBC dropped their target price on XPeng from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on XPeng to $8.92 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.89.

Shares of XPEV opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,404,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after acquiring an additional 619,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in XPeng by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,696,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,374,000 after acquiring an additional 356,174 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 120.3% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,724,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,495,477 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in XPeng by 29.1% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,024,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,000 shares during the period. 24.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

