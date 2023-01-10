Xensor (XSR) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11,186.86

Xensor (XSR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Xensor token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $240,419.57 and approximately $11,186.86 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Xensor has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

About Xensor

Xensor’s genesis date was February 15th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,641,311,279 tokens. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc.

Xensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services.”

