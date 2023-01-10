Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Hits New 1-Year High at $97.48

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.48 and last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 119049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.23.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The business had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.24) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Stories

