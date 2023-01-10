Wrapped BNB (WBNB) 1-Day Volume Tops $73.06 Million

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and approximately $73.06 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $274.90 or 0.01578098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00446334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.01295885 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.79 or 0.31525471 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,710,386 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

