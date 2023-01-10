Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Market Cap Tops $3.19 Billion

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $17,423.97 or 0.99902995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $52.23 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00443401 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.01295850 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.10 or 0.31318258 BTC.
About Wrapped Bitcoin
Wrapped Bitcoin launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 183,148 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @wrappedbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Bitcoin Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
