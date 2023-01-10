WOW-token (WOW) Price Tops $0.0438 on Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $437.75 million and approximately $4.17 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0438 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.01603122 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00008683 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018728 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00034275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000485 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.01833917 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.04353782 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

