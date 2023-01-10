WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $38.24 million and $707,796.87 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.86 or 0.00468990 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00033147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00019814 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005808 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000914 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00019259 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 970,232,790 coins and its circulating supply is 762,765,023 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

