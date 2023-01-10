Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65 and a beta of 1.19. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 1.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 352.94%.

Institutional Trading of Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.