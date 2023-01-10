West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 3,364 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.2% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 66,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, AAF Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,075. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day moving average of $136.57. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

