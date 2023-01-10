Wells Fargo & Company Trims Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Target Price to $28.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everbridge

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.69 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 21.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,413.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $123,737.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Wagner sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $359,586.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,091,413.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,487 shares of company stock valued at $829,490. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everbridge

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.