Wells Fargo & Company Trims Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Target Price to $36.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Confluent from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Confluent presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $81.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 15,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $384,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Verbowski sold 9,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $189,858.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 338,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,805,043.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Confluent by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after acquiring an additional 154,655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Confluent by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Confluent by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,848,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.