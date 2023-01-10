Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) to Equal Weight

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.
Suncor Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE SU opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $25.27 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
