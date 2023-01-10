Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 256,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.1% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.06% of Automatic Data Processing worth $58,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $239.51 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.61. The stock has a market cap of $99.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 69.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,371.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total transaction of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,888 shares of company stock valued at $15,037,403 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.45.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.