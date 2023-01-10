Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 991 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC owned 0.25% of Iron Mountain worth $32,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $546,994.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,391,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,898 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

