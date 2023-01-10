Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 2,066 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Water Works worth $19,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $158.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.95. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. American Water Works’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.