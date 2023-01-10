Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 188,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.0% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.77.

In related news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.58 and a 200 day moving average of $86.73. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

