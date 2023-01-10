Wedbush Trims Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price to $27.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARVN. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Arvinas from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Arvinas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arvinas from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Arvinas stock opened at $28.58 on Tuesday. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $81.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.62.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.20 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 225.34% and a negative return on equity of 36.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,941,000 after acquiring an additional 280,691 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 1,131.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 27,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,606,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

