Wedbush Downgrades Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) to Neutral

Wedbush lowered shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $42.00.

FATE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Fate Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics Stock Up 24.3 %

Shares of FATE stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.20. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.02 and a fifty-two week high of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 425.99%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,304,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.