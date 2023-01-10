WeBuy (WE) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $560.87 Million

WeBuy (WE) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, WeBuy has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One WeBuy token can now be purchased for approximately $11.22 or 0.00064268 BTC on exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $560.87 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00445892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.40 or 0.01303958 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,492.35 or 0.31494236 BTC.

WeBuy Token Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuyofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@webuynft. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.