WAX Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.46 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. WAX has a market cap of $115.16 million and approximately $4.46 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003460 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.36 or 0.00443532 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $227.38 or 0.01303667 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,464.02 or 0.31327538 BTC.

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,647,139 coins. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,333,344,816.5251875 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04879295 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $6,501,041.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

