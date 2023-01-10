Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) SVP Sells $10,561.98 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) SVP Kelly C. Rooney sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $10,561.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,282.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.53. 45,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,963,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,917 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after acquiring an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after acquiring an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

