Wanchain Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.04 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $34.04 million and approximately $3.95 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000998 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00064754 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00009436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00024641 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000256 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.