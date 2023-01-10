Waltonchain Price Up 4.4% Over Last Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $689,707.19 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003473 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00446334 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $225.17 or 0.01295885 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,477.79 or 0.31525471 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,609,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,634,159 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.