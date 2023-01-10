Walmart (NYSE:WMT) PT Lowered to $168.00 at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.52.

WMT stock opened at $144.95 on Friday. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Walmart by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

