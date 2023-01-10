Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,575 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 60.6% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT opened at $144.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $390.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,181,240.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,363,174,831.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

