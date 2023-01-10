Voya Financial (VOYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) recently:

1/6/2023 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

1/5/2023 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/27/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/19/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/16/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $82.00.

11/11/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. 2,180,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Stories

