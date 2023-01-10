Voya Financial (VOYA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) recently:

  • 1/6/2023 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.
  • 1/5/2023 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 12/27/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 12/19/2022 – Voya Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
  • 11/16/2022 – Voya Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $83.00 to $82.00.
  • 11/11/2022 – Voya Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Voya Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.59. 2,180,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.48. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Voya Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 284.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Voya Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

