Veritaseum Trading 18.8% Lower Over Last Week (VERI)

Veritaseum (VERI) traded 8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Veritaseum token can currently be bought for $36.17 or 0.00207166 BTC on major exchanges. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $77.75 million and approximately $14,532.98 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.50 or 0.00444097 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.01306090 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,474.28 or 0.31367451 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

