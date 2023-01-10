Verge (XVG) Price Tops $0.0028 on Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Verge has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $46.11 million and approximately $852,072.66 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,251.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00465889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.92 or 0.00921185 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00116452 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.54 or 0.00623341 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00257329 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,515,852,538 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

