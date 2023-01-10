Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2,305.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 301,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,688 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.2% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $98,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $357.19. 45,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.77.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
