Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.6% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.03. The company had a trading volume of 39,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,704,442. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $435.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $358.77.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

