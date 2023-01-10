Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
VOT opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $241.17.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
- What Does Amazon’s Acquisition of 1LifeMedical Mean To Investors?
- Does TJX Have More Room To Run Or Will It Sink Into New Base?
- 3 Airline Stocks Taking Off in 2023
- Why Wall Street Has Bullish Targets on Target Stock
- Fortinet Stock Price Bumpy, Here Is Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.