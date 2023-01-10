Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT opened at $182.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.78. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $163.55 and a 12-month high of $241.17.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

