Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,059,316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,644 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after acquiring an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $273.06. 13,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,510. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.99 and its 200-day moving average is $255.35. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.23%.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.57.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

