Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Bank of America by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 410,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,528,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 12.9% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 1,150,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

BAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.81. 385,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,141,008. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $271.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

