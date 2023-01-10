Vai (VAI) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 10th. Vai has a total market capitalization of $56.51 million and $11,259.80 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00005642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Vai alerts:

Vai Profile

Vai was first traded on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

