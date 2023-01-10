United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

UMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Microelectronics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,604,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 865,977 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 210.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 289,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 196,429 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $7.28 on Tuesday. United Microelectronics has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. As a group, analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

