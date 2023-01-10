UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

UniFirst Stock Performance

Shares of UNF stock opened at $201.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.91. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $154.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.25.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $516.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.58 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UniFirst news, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $246,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,335 shares in the company, valued at $867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,209 shares of company stock valued at $782,240 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UniFirst

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 8.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 67.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

