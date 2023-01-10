UMA (UMA) Price Up 13.2% This Week

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $1.72 or 0.00009863 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market cap of $118.60 million and approximately $29.21 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00443401 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.17 or 0.01295850 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,466.10 or 0.31318258 BTC.

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

