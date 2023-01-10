Ultra Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.22 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $60.22 million and approximately $738,367.30 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00001135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,461.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.43 or 0.00615232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00257228 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00043642 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00062309 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,793,578 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 303,793,577.7977 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.19476385 USD and is up 3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,074,359.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

