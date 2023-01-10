Trumpcoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Trumpcoin has a total market capitalization of $340,950.41 and approximately $0.38 worth of Trumpcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trumpcoin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Trumpcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,337.47 or 0.07668277 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00033092 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00072912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00064529 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001166 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009393 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Trumpcoin Coin Profile

Trumpcoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Trumpcoin’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for Trumpcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trumpcoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trumpcoin is www.trumpcoin.com.

Trumpcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp”

