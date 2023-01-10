Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,152,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,689,336 shares.The stock last traded at $5.45 and had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded Transocean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Transocean from $4.20 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.52.

Transocean Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $691.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

