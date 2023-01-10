Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 78,802 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 56% compared to the average daily volume of 50,393 call options.

NASDAQ UAL traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.68. 579,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,155. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $30.54 and a 52-week high of $53.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.74.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.60. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 2,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,193.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,258 shares in the company, valued at $998,701.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 643.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UAL shares. Argus raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

