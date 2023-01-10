Threshold Trading Up 7.6% Over Last 7 Days (T)

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $173.48 million and $4.96 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00012910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00037101 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 66.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005612 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00019369 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00241916 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,245,460,686 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01704983 USD and is up 4.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,316,049.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

