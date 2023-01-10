The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Acquired by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 77.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the quarter. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 438,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,898,000 after purchasing an additional 435,517 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 51,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 444,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,211,000 after purchasing an additional 231,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,858,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $296,510 and have sold 26,965 shares valued at $1,238,951. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

