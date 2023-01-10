The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.63. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. The LGL Group had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 64.20%. On average, analysts forecast that The LGL Group will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

