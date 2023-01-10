The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Cut to $345.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $370.00 to $345.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $402.25.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $353.00 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $404.37. The stock has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $362.67 and a 200-day moving average of $335.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

