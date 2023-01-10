The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,402 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 298.9% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 626.2% in the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at $63,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.2 %

KO opened at $62.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III acquired 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $5,936,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,320,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,014 shares of company stock worth $9,336,898 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

